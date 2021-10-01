Idaho's partial vote recount validates 2020 election tallies

Idaho officials say a partial recount of ballots cast during the last presidential election validates the accuracy of the results despite manipulation claims by Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Idaho secretary of state’s office said Wednesday that a hand inspection of ballots in Camas and Butte counties found margins of error of less than 1%. That’s far below what Lindell had claimed in saying votes for former President Donald Trump went to President Joe Biden.

Lindell has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election in multiple states, including deep-red Idaho. Trump easily won the state with nearly 64% of the vote.