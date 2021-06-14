Watch
News

Actions

Idaho's ongoing drought halts some irrigation months early

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sky 6
Drought conditions begin to creep into Idaho
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 18:20:24-04

Severe drought in southern Idaho forced water managers to halt irrigation from the Magic Reservoir months earlier than normal.

That has some farmers struggling and water managers scrambling to harvest fish or move them to safer waters before the levels become too low to sustain them. The Big Wood Canal Company shut off the water Thursday, after 27 days of irrigation.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department has opened up no-limit fishing on some parts of the Big Wood River in hopes of harvesting the trout before they die from warm, shallow water. Some fish are also being captured and restocked in the Snake River.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light