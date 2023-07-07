Idaho's largest migratory gull colony is being threatened by high number of road accidents

KUNA, Idaho — Off Cole Road, just south of the beef packers facility in Kuna, thousands of birds are nesting. On the busy road along the side of their breeding area, there are still multiple dead birds.

Idaho News 6 spoke with Idaho Fish and Game to see if they could give us more information on why this is happening.

“Around this time of year, pretty much annually, we have fledgling gulls that are looking to test their wings for the first time, and they are unfortunately getting hit by cars on South Cole Road,” says Brian Pearson, the Southwest Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game.

Plans to move the bird's nesting area began a few years ago, but stopped as Idaho Fish and Game knows the colony is unpredictable and could migrate closer to the Boise airport.

That would have created a much bigger public health and safety issue, due to the colony’s high flying patterns. They decided to install fences back in 2019.

“We've repaired some of that fence this past year, and I’ve also made some changes to the bank on the South Cole side of the bank to try and limit nesting availability over there,” says Pearson.

Kuna neighbors say this year, there is a higher level of traffic than normal on South Cole Road.

This is because a portion of Kuna-Mora road is closed off due to construction and the detour is now next to the bird’s nests.

“We want some awareness and some signage, I think fish and game, the county, the city, the state, they’re aware that this is happening to the largest gull colony in the state. They could signage [the road] this time of year,” says Cherie Bochnak, a South Kuna resident.

Since the gulls are nesting near the Birds of Prey area, the locals we spoke to say they are seeing birds like hawks and owls get hit as well.

“So they’re coming down to feed on those carcasses and they’re being hit as well,” says Bochnak. “The night of the Fourth of July we saw that out there, a Great Horn [Owl].”

Idaho Fish And Game is interested in working with Ada County Highway District to pursue road signage that would alert drivers to slow down for the birds crossing the road.

The agency says they’re out in Kuna at least once a week to clean up the road.

Neighbors say it’s a group called “Darlings” helping clear up the road.

“I think Ada County needs to be coming out here and doing some of that clean up,” says Bochnak.

Over the years, Idaho Fish and Game biologist have tested dead birds to see if disease could be a cause of death but Pearson says that's not a factor.

Idaho Fish And Game and local residents are advising people to drive slow and be extremely cautious along South Cole Road.