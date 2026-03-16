Idaho's gas price surges 50 cents in one week as the War in Iran rages

NAMPA, Idaho — Gas prices continue to rise in Idaho as the War in Iran stretches into its 3rd week with no visible signs of stopping.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $3.70 in Boise, which is up $0.52 compared to the previous week.

The most expensive gallon of gas in Boise came in at $4.12 per gallon.

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On the whole, Idaho's average price for regular unleaded gasoline is currently pegged at $3.68, which is up $0.47 per gallon compared to the previous week.

“Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline, and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, pushing gasoline prices to their highest levels in years while diesel could soon approach the $5-per-gallon mark nationally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Until we see a meaningful resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist. At the same time, seasonal forces are beginning to intensify as several regions complete the transition to summer gasoline, creating a double headwind that could continue driving pump prices higher in the weeks ahead.”

Find gas prices in your area: GasBuddy.com