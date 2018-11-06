Idaho's first medical school to honor Governor Otter during room dedication ceremony

MERIDIAN - The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM), Idaho’s first medical school, will honor Governor Clement Leroy “Butch” Otter during a room naming ceremony.

ICOM will unveil its 250-seat, “Governor Clement Leroy ‘Butch’ Otter Auditorium” to the governor at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

“ICOM would not exist without the vision, leadership, and support of Governor Otter,” said Dr. Tracy Farnsworth, Founding President of ICOM. “He clearly understood that a bold public-private partnership with Idaho State University was needed to create Idaho’s first school of medicine. His leadership in this regard will bless Idahoans for generations.”

Governor Otter, whose support was fundamental in establishing ICOM, also approved a $3.85M tax reimbursement incentive for the school, which ICOM leaders directed to the ICOM Scholarship Fund.

“ICOM has been incredibly blessed with Governor Otter’s leadership,” said Dr. Robert Hasty, Founding Dean of ICOM. “Idaho currently ranks 49th in the nation for physicians per capita. The difference ICOM will make will improve healthcare in the Gem State for decades to come. ICOM will be known as the crowning achievement and long-lasting legacy of Governor Otter.”