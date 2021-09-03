Idaho's fire emergency declaration expiring on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The wildland fire emergency declaration issued by Gov. Brad Little in July is set to expire on September 4. The declaration made resources of the state available to help the Idaho Department of Lands in its firefighting efforts.

A news release from IDL says Little's action and with help provided by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and Idaho National Guard resources were vital this fire season.

The Idaho National Guard provided 6 UH Black Hawk helicopters and 45 service members supported aviation mission assignments. One Idaho National Guard Type 2 hand crew helped with fire suppression operations on the Cougar Rock Complex. 18 service members were part of the hand crew.

18 service members worked in three separate missions in the Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache.

“The Idaho National Guard is proud to have contributed to this season’s wildland firefighting efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Russ Johnson, director of the Idaho National Guard Joint Staff. “We thank our service members, families and employers for their contributions and support, and IDL for integrating our aerial, ground crew, and warehouse support teams into their firefighting operations. We stand ready to contribute to future wildland firefighting efforts.”

The release says this was the first time IDL has ever requested a statewide emergency declaration.