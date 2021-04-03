Idaho's federal and state court systems work with Tribal partners to address violence against Native Americans

Idaho's federal and state court systems have joined with tribal partners to address violence toward Native Americans on Idaho reservations.

The partnership are working on action to "curtail domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other violent crime on Idaho’s reservations," according to the news release. The effort launched April 1 with a roundtable involving federal, state and tribal judges and others to "learn from each other about the disproportionate incidences of such crimes against Native Americans and the devastating impacts such crimes have upon tribal communities," according to the release from the Idaho Judicial Branch.

“Idaho’s tribal, state and federal courts and governments have opportunities to work collaboratively to stem the tide of violence and assault against Native Americans, and we should work together to make every tribal community as safe as possible,” said Judge Ronald E. Bush of the United States District Court for the District of Idaho in a statement. “I am heartened and encouraged by the commitment made by each of the participants in this conference to continue working toward actual and meaningful improvements in the justice system for victims of such crimes, and for a dramatic decrease in the frequency of such crimes.”

The partnership will lead to a larger event later this year to produce "action and lasting change," according the the news release.

The initiative comes days after the Justice Department announced a nationwide plan to help address missing and murdered Native people on a Montana reservation. The project in Idaho follows the directives from Congress and the Department of Justice to address crimes against Native Americans and crimes on Native land.