Idaho’s COVID-19 caseload average above 300 again; St. Luke’s adds asymptomatic testing

This article was originally published by Rachel Roberts in the Idaho Statesman.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 and two new coronavirus-related deaths.

The new deaths were in Bonneville (159 total) and Payette (35 total) counties. Idaho has lost 1,974 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.08%.

According to updated demographic data from Health and Welfare, the latest deaths were a male and female, both 70 or older.

With 98 new cases added Tuesday, Ada County’s seven-day moving average increased to 92 cases per day. Ada County’s daily average has not been above 100 since early February.

Idaho’s seven-day moving average increased to 300.9 cases per day, ending a streak of 13 straight days below 300. The Gem State’s average was last above 400 cases per day in early February and has decreased nearly 82% since its peak in December.

The other counties with new cases were Bannock (10 new, 8,495 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 371 total), Benewah (1 new, 650 total), Bingham (15 new, 4,716 total), Blaine (9 new, 2,284 total), Bonner (3 new, 3,114 total), Bonneville (55 new, 14,339 total), Canyon (34 new, 25,752 total), Caribou (5 new, 670 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,911 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,030 total), Elmore (17 new, 1,821 total), Franklin (3 new, 1,156 total), Fremont (5 new, 1,096 total), Jefferson (11 new, 2,876 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,541 total), Kootenai (13 new, 17,279 total), Latah (7 new, 2,943 total), Madison (27 new, 6,999 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,315 total), Nez Perce (1 new, 3,491 total), Oneida (1 new, 349 total), Owyhee (2 new, 1,042 total), Payette (7 new, 2,465 total), Teton (4 new, 1,174 total) and Twin Falls (13 new, 9,189 total).

To date, Idaho has reported 182,182 cases. Health and Welfare estimates that 102,010 of those cases have recovered.

ST. LUKE’S TO OFFER ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING, VACCINE APPOINTMENTS FOR MINORS

St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that it will begin offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing starting Thursday at locations in Baker City (Oregon), Boise, Fruitland, Jerome, Ketchum, McCall, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa and Twin Falls.

Asymptomatic testing is available to individuals with a known exposure to someone with coronavirus at school or work; exposures identified in high-density or communal living; other close contact exposures meeting CDC recommendations for testing; and pre- and post-travel testing needs.

Asymptomatic testing appointments can be scheduled through myChart accounts for one of the designated clinic locations or by calling the St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-381-9500. St. Luke’s is unable to accept walk-ins.

VACCINES FOR MINORS: Minors ages 16 and 17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. They must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the appointment. Written or verbal consent will need to be provided by a parent or legal guardian, if not present at the time of the appointment.

Minors also cannot schedule their own appointments in myChart. Parents or legal guardians with teen proxy access can schedule an appointment for the minor. To get teen proxy access, the teen will need to grant that access to their parent or legal guardian through their own myChart account.

Parents can schedule an appointment for their child without proxy access by calling 208-381-9500. Minors can schedule their own vaccine appointment by calling that same number.

St. Luke’s offers the Pfizer vaccine at sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls.

VACCINE CLINIC SCHEDULED IN LEWISTON

The Idaho North Central District is hosting a vaccine clinic for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at its office in Lewiston.

Individuals 18 years of age and older who live or work in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis or Nez Perce counties are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be made by visiting Idahoprepmod.com or by calling 208-799-3100.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 790,726, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 319,380 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,667 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,311 admissions to the ICU and 10,128 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 5, the health system was reporting 34 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 477 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 5, the health system was reporting 26 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 362 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 30: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (8), Borah High (1), Capital High (4), East Jr. High (1), Fairmont Jr. High (2), Hillside Jr. High (2), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Timberline High (3), Washington Elementary (1), White Pine Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 23-April 5: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (5), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Mountain View High (1), Rebound School of Opportunity (1), Eagle Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), Siena Elementary (2), Star Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 49,701, Adams 333, Bannock 8,495, Bear Lake 371, Benewah 650, Bingham 4,716, Blaine 2,284, Boise 328, Bonner 3,114, Bonneville 14,339, Boundary 847, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 25,752, Caribou 670, Cassia 2,911, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,030, Custer 242, Elmore 1,821, Franklin 1,156, Fremont 1,096, Gem 1,735, Gooding 1,289, Idaho 1,175, Jefferson 2,876, Jerome 2,541, Kootenai 17,279, Latah 2,943, Lemhi 516, Lewis 385, Lincoln 494, Madison 6,999, Minidoka 2,315, Nez Perce 3,491, Oneida 349, Owyhee 1,042, Payette 2,465, Power 651, Shoshone 1,051, Teton 1,174, Twin Falls 9,189, Valley 827, Washington 1,204.