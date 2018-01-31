Idaho's congressional delegation react to State of the Union Address

Congressman Mike Simpson applauded the president for addressing the nation's infrastructure needs.

"Whether it be our water and sewer systems, our roads and bridges, public lands, or our national grid, we have long been the beneficiaries of investments that our forefathers made. It is our job to maintain this backbone of our economy for future generations," said Congressman Mike Simpson.

Senator Jim Risch discussed the work the president and congress performed on a number of issues including tax reform and healthcare.

"I am confident Americans will see more accomplishments in the next year and tonight the president outlined how he plans to do it," said Senator Jim Risch.

Senator Mike Crapo highlighted the president's focus on military readiness.

"The men and women at Mountain Home Air Force Base and Gowen Field need to know they will have what they need for any mission," said Senator Mike Crapo.