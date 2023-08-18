BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's ban on transgender athletes in girl's and women's sports remains blocked.

A Federal appeals court has upheld a judge's preliminary injunction against Idaho's ban, the first of its kind in the nation, which passed into law in 2020.

The measure would prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges, and universities.

The court said the ban discriminates not just against transgender women, but all women, citing a provision that allows anyone to dispute the sex of a female student athlete.

The ruling follows a historic wave of new state laws restricting the rights of transgender individuals, especially trans youth.

The decision comes as the families sue, in a separate suit, to block a ban on gender-affirming care for Idaho minors.

Those families, also represented by the ACLU, are asking a court to prevent the ban from taking effect while their lawsuit is litigated.

Lawmakers passed House Bill 71, also known as the 'Vulnerable Child Protective Act' during the 2023 Legislative Session.

It is set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Two Idaho families whose children receive gender-affirming care say that a preliminary injunction is necessary to prevent irreparable harm while the case is pending.