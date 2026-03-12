Idaho's average gas price rises to $3.51 as the War in Iran continues

BOISE, Idaho — The War in Iran continues to push the price of gasoline higher across the United States, and in Idaho, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now 55 cents higher than it was last month.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.51. The national average is currently at $3.60.

"The fact that we're even sharing a day-by-day comparison really underscores how turbulent the market is these days," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Crude oil hit $110 per barrel over the weekend, calmed to around $85 - if you want to call it 'calmed', and is now back up to $94. For context, we ended the month of February with the West Texas Intermediate trading near $67 per barrel. This conflict has been a major jolt to the system."

Iran recently stated that the Straight of Hormuz, which sees 20% of the world's oil supply pass through its waters, will remain closed until the conflict concludes. As long as that closure remains in effect, oil prices will remain elevated.

"We believe that for the time being, most Americans will follow through on Spring Break trips that are already bought and paid for," Conde said. "Reducing your freeway speed by five to ten MPH can increase your fuel efficiency by as much as 14%. Make sure that your tires are properly inflated, and try to avoid idling and heavy traffic congestion where possible."

