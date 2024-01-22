Idaho's 2024 summer food service program needs sponsors

The Idaho Department of Education is looking for community sponsors for the 2024 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The program provides free meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months.

According to Feeding America’s 2021 Map the Meal Gap, about 8.6 percent of Idaho’s children have experienced food insecurity. SFSP aims to meet the nutritional needs of children in Idaho while school is out of session.

For the 2024 program year, sponsors may be, but are not limited to:



Public or private nonprofit schools.

Public or private nonprofit residential camps.

Local, municipal, county, tribal or state governments.

Public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program.

Upward Bound programs, religious organizations, libraries and private nonprofit organizations.

The program needs sponsors across the state, but especially in rural areas where coverage gaps exist.

For more information on the specific regions in need of sponsors, or becoming a Summer Food sponsor or a feeding site, visit www.sde.idaho.gov.