Idahoans continue to face high prices at the gas pump

Idaho drivers are continuing to face high costs at the gas pump.

Average gas prices in Boise have risen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 216 Boise stations. Survey results released April 13 indicate the average cost of gas in Boise sits at $4.36 a gallon. On the same date last year, gas in Boise averaged at $3.16 a gallon.

Nationwide diesel costs have increased by 4.1 cents in the last week, now averaging $5.61 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has remained unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.07 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy said. This is 39.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 93.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy price report data.

Idaho's statewide average gas price sits at $4.28 a gallon, up 6 cents from last week's average. Nearby in Ogden, gas prices sit at $4.19 a gallon. In Oregon, current gas prices reach nearly $5 a gallon at $4.94.

Idaho ranks 9th in the country for the most expensive fuel, according to AAA.

“Continued unrest in the Middle East sends shockwaves through the crude oil market, which applies upward pressure on the cost of crude and, in turn, gas prices,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “If a lasting resolution to the conflict can be achieved in the next couple of weeks, it may have a calming effect at the pump.”