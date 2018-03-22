Idaho zoo euthanizes lion due to age-related health issues

IDAHO FALLS, ID - An eastern Idaho zoo says it has euthanized its 14-year-old male African lion due to age-related health issues.

The Post Register reports the Idaho Falls Zoo euthanized “Dahoma,” the lion on Wednesday.

Zoo Executive Director David Pennock said “Dahoma” had been diagnosed with inoperable degenerative arthritis in his spine.

Zoo officials say the lion's condition had worsened in recent days, prompting them to make the decision to euthanize him.

“Dahoma” was born in 2004 in a Madison, Wisconsin zoo.

He had been at the Idaho Falls Zoo since 2006.

(by The Associated Press)

