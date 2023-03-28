Idaho Youth Ranch launches online resource for mental health professionals

BOISE, Idaho — Mental health is one of the biggest concerns facing the youth of the country today.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one out of six children will experience a mental disorder each year.

But the mental health professionals that help our youth, sometimes, also need help.

To help combat this and other mental health struggles, Idaho Youth Ranch is launching a new online resource for mental health professionals called Leading Edge for Youth.

The resource will be an online community where mental health professionals can connect with each other and receive resources like webinars, chat rooms, and more.

“This unique platform was designed to provide support and development opportunities for our own youth mental health care employees, and also to fill a gap in the community,” said Amy Evans, VP of Programs at Idaho Youth Ranch, in a statement. “We aim to unite professionals in this space to share their knowledge and expertise and to collaborate on ways to improve outcomes for youth with mental and behavioral health challenges.”

The resource is available to all youth mental health professionals. To register, visit their website here.

“They’re on the front lines of trying to keep kids alive, and then healthier and productive in their communities," said Scott Curtis, CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch. “It’s such a rewarding career, and we want to help those people stay in it in a way that’s healthy for them. So, ultimately that’s the goal, right?"

