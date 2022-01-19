Watch
Idaho Women's March 2022 taking place this weekend

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 18:02:41-05

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Idaho Women's March is set for this weekend at the Capitol steps.

People all across the state are coming together to advocate for women's rights and to celebrate the women in our community. The event will take place 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 22.

The march will be led by a diverse group of high school students as they gather at the capitol steps. The public is invited to attend in person, but masks and social distancing are requested.

People can also tune in virtually through Facebook or Instagram live @Idaho_womens_march.

