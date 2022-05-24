Watch
Idaho woman gets 2 months jail for U.S. Capitol riot actions

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 24, 2022
An Idaho woman was sentenced Tuesday to two months in jail for her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol building.

Pam Hemphill of Boise will also be on probation for three years and must pay a $500 fine for the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

U.S. District Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said it was tempting to be lenient in Hemphill's case, but he can't justify letting her just walk away after she committed a serious offense.

Hemphill told the judge she regrets her involvement in the riots.

