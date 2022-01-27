Watch
News

Actions

Idaho wolf population holding steady, wildlife officials say

items.[0].image.alt
Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Wolf Wolves
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 16:39:51-05

Idaho wildlife managers say the state's wolf population remained steady last year at about 1,500.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game made its wolf population estimate public on Thursday during an Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting. Officials say the estimate represents wolf numbers during August and is based in part on information from hundreds of trail cameras.

Idaho lawmakers last year approved a law greatly expanding wolf killing in what some lawmakers stated could reduce the wolf population by 90%. Officials say the wolf population has been at about 1,500 in each of the last three years in August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light