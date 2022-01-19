Watch
Idaho wolf control board will have $1 million to kill wolves

Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 18:05:48-05

State officials are requesting $392,000 from the general fund to kill wolves in Idaho, and with other revenue sources will have just over $1 million for that purpose starting this summer.

The Wolf Depredation Control Board made the request Wednesday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee. The five-member board is contained within the governor’s office and allocates money for wolf control actions approved by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. The board also gets money from livestock producers and fees paid by hunters and trappers.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will make a decision about the budget request later this session.

