Idaho wildlife officials expand river otter trapping

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho wildlife officials have approved expanding trapping for river otters despite widespread opposition.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted 6-1 on Thursday to approve the plan that lifts trapping restrictions on the mainstem of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, mainstem of the Snake River and mainstem of the main Salmon River. It also lifts restrictions on portions of the North Fork of the Payette River. Backers say trapping is part of Idaho's heritage.

Opponents say the state also has a responsibility to those who like to see otters but don't want to kill them. About 100 otters statewide have been killed so far this trapping season.