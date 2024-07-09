Idaho welcomes State's first Safe Haven Baby Box in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Gem State's first Safe Haven Baby Box is offering residents a secure and compassionate option for parents in crises with the goal of ensuring every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future.

There are currently 245 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the US, the newest in Blackfoot is the first in Idaho.

The new baby box, located at Grove Creek Medical Center, provides a safe and anonymous alternative to surrendering an infant with the goal of saving lives.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the installation would not have been possible without the efforts of local advocates working to bring the resource into the community. Community members Hailey Dahle, Samantha Matamoros, and Patty Killian were recognized by the organization for their work in Idaho.

An event commemorating the addition was held on Tuesday, July 9 at the Grove Creek Medical Center where Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey and others spoke about the importance of the baby box.

Kelsey shared, “We are thrilled to add Idaho to our states dedicated to end infant abandonment! We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives. We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis.”