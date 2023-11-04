Idaho Veterans Parade pays tribute to Korean War Veterans

BOISE, Idaho — 70 years ago the armistice put an end to the Korean War, it is often referred to the forgotten war because it happened in between World War II and the very controversial Vietnam War.

The fighting began on June 25, 1950 when North Korean troops crossed the 38th parallel. The war lasted for three years with 33,643 American deaths, although there wasn't a clear winner this conflict helped pave the way for South Korea's future.

"It tends to fall through the cracks so we wanted to recognize those veterans because obviously they are getting longer in years," said retired Air Force LCDR Kirk Carpenter.

The Idaho Veterans Parade's grand marshals included three Korean War vets including Joseph Katancik of the Air Force, Eugene Migneault of the Air Force and Donald Lee McDowell of the Navy.

"We stand on the shoulders of those that came before us," said Carpenter. "I love all the veterans of all the wars that have gone before me because they laid the foundation for all of us that served later."

The Korean and Vietnam veterans also changed how the country views the American soldier making a distinction that it is alright to oppose a war, but not the heroes fighting it.

Thereyarn Pressley is a good example he grew up in South Carolina. Thereyarn joined the Air Force in 1980. He retired after a career working as an aircraft mechanic on large cargo planes.

"I saw it as an opportunity to see the country and serve," said Pressley. "I had a great time and I got to see a lot of different places."

His last duty stationed happened to be at Mountain Home Air Force base. Pressley retired in 2003 and he never left Idaho. He lives in Meridian with his wife Irina.

"I Love America, I love my wife and thank you for the time, I appreciate it," said Pressley.

The Idaho Veterans Parade honors the service of all veterans while giving the public a chance to come out and celebrate their sacrifice and commitment. Crowds lined the street in front of the statehouse to cheer on the floats.