Idaho Veterans Parade honors our nation's heroes past and present

BOISE, Idaho — It has been three years since the Idaho Veterans Parade strolled past the Statehouse, the event got cancelled each of the past two years because of the pandemic.

The parade gives people a chance to come out and thank veterans for their service while also allowing the different generations of veterans to interact with each other.

"We enjoy it and we enjoy seeing a lot of our brothers and seeing how they are treating us nowadays," said retired SSG. John Wilch who served in the United States Army during Vietnam. "It's better than when we I came back in 69."

The parade featured more than 100 floats, had a distinguished Grand Marshal and also commemorated the 75th anniversary of the United State Air Force.

"It's an absolute honor the crowd is just littered with veterans," said Col. Isaac Bell who is stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. "It's unbelievable what these people sacrificed, what they give for this country and for the city to come out and honor them like this is incredible."

The parade had local marching bands playing music, there were veterans organizations and organizations who support veterans here in the Treasure Valley.

"We are honoring our veterans who have given so much for all of us," said Jan with Go Team Therapy Dogs. "We go to the VA and visit the vets, so being in the parade is just natural."

The Vietnam veterans paved the way for the generations with their slogan that never again will one generation abandon another, they changed how I was treated as a soldier and made parades like this possible, giving us a chance to thank them for their service.

"I would do it again," said Wilch. "Both of us would do it again in a heartbeat, we just ask them where do you want us."