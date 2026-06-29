Idaho trout stocking brings thousands of fish to Treasure, Magic Valley waters

IDAHO — Thousands of rainbow trout are headed to rivers, lakes and ponds across the Treasure and Magic valleys as Idaho Fish and Game continues its summer stocking schedule.

The agency says most fish being released are catchable-sized rainbow trout, typically 10 to 12 inches long. Stocking depends on water conditions, weather and staffing, and schedules can change with little notice.

In the Treasure Valley, some of the largest plants are going into major fishing destinations, including Payette Lake, which is set to receive about 5,000 trout. Warm Lake is also scheduled for a large stocking, along with Goose Lake, Silver Creek and several stretches of the Boise River.

Other waters on the schedule include the South Fork, North Fork, and Middle Fork of the Payette River, as well as Rowland Pond near McCall. Smaller community fishing spots such as Browns Pond, Fischer Pond and Ol’ McDonald Pond are also included, along with additional creeks and reservoirs across the region.

In the Magic Valley, anglers will see steady stocking in both rivers and easy-access fishing ponds. Big Wood River is scheduled for more than 1,000 trout, while Warm Springs Creek, Trail Creek, Gavers Lagoon and Penny Lake are also set for hundreds of fish each. Family-focused fishing areas such as Freedom Park Pond in Burley and Filer-area ponds are also part of the plan.

Fish and Game says many of the waters are popular for shore fishing and quick trips, making them common destinations for families and beginning anglers.

Anyone 14 and older needs a valid Idaho fishing license. Children under 14 can fish without one.

For more information and the latest stocking schedule, head to Idaho Fish and Game's website.

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