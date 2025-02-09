Idaho Transportation Department working to clear 40-foot avalanche on SH-21

GRANDJEAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is actively working to reopen SH-21, which was affected by a 40-foot wide avalanche.

In a recent Facebook post, ITD said that the highway remains closed, but crews are striving to have it reopened by Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

Earlier this year in January, our Idaho Back Roads Neighborhood Reporter, Steve Dent, shared his insights on the challenges of maintaining the 11-mile stretch known as Avalanche Alley in collaboration with ITD.

RELATED | ITD shows us what goes in to working in Avalanche Alley on Highway 21

Since January, Avalanche Alley has experienced at least nine avalanches, resulting in several closures of Highway 21 by ITD.

Watch below: ITD describes what makes clearing avalanches on Hwy 21 so difficult.

ITD shows us what goes in to working in Avalanche Alley on Highway 21

Travelers are advised to check their routes before heading out by visiting 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates on road conditions.

We will update this story with more information when released.