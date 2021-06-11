Idaho Trails Supporter Sticker is back for a second year

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is releasing its second edition of the Idaho Trails Supporter Sticker.

The sticker is priced at $10 and is available online and at several instore retailers including REI in Boise and the Idaho Parks and Recreation HQ.

The first Idaho Trails Supporter Sticker released in June of 2020 and has raised more than $18,000 dollars for trial efforts across the state. The funds are already being put into action through various partnerships including maintenance on a section of the Idaho Centennial Trail near upper Priest Lake, signage on the Idaho Centennial Trail statewide, and support for National Trails Day events.

There are also plans for some of the funding to go towards a first-of-its-kind adaptive mountain bike trail in the Treasure Valley.

The 4 to 5-mile trail will be located off Highway 55 near Avimor and will include accessibility for everybody, regardless of physical impairment, skill level, or experience.