Idaho to receive millions through settlement with JUUL

This article was originally published by Autum Robertson in BoiseDev.

Idaho will receive compensation from JUUL Labs as part of a $438.5 million agreement.

The agreement between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into the company’s sales and marketing practices. JUUL was one of the leading manufacturers of E-cigarettes.

Idaho will receive $8.3 million from the agreement. The investigation found that JUUL “relentlessly marketed” to underage people through various tactics such as advertisements, launch parties, and social media posts. The e-cigarette manufacturer also produced flavors that appealed to younger people and originally used packaging that did not clearly state the product contained nicotine.

The states are working to finalize the settlement documents. This will take around 3-4 weeks. The multi-million dollar settlement will be paid out over the next six to ten years. If JUUL extends the payment period to ten years, the settlement would reach $476.6 million.

With the settlement, JULL agreed to refrain from youth marketing, paid product placement, selling brand name merchandise, using public transportation advertisements, and more.

