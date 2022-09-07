Watch Now
News

Actions

Idaho to receive millions through settlement with JUUL

FDA Juul
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen on on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Juul has asked a federal court, Friday, June 24, 2022, to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. Federal health officials on Thursday, June 23, ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FDA Juul
Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 20:30:57-04

This article was originally published by Autum Robertson in BoiseDev.

Idaho will receive compensation from JUUL Labs as part of a $438.5 million agreement.

The agreement between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into the company’s sales and marketing practices. JUUL was one of the leading manufacturers of E-cigarettes.

Idaho will receive $8.3 million from the agreement. The investigation found that JUUL “relentlessly marketed” to underage people through various tactics such as advertisements, launch parties, and social media posts. The e-cigarette manufacturer also produced flavors that appealed to younger people and originally used packaging that did not clearly state the product contained nicotine.

The states are working to finalize the settlement documents. This will take around 3-4 weeks. The multi-million dollar settlement will be paid out over the next six to ten years. If JUUL extends the payment period to ten years, the settlement would reach $476.6 million.

With the settlement, JULL agreed to refrain from youth marketing, paid product placement, selling brand name merchandise, using public transportation advertisements, and more.

To read more about what is included in the settlement, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light