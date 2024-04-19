Idaho to receive $74 Million in settlement deal with tobacco companies

Idaho State Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced a multi-million dollar settlement involving several large tobacco companies. The settlement comes after years of litigation concerning Idaho's right to funds from the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

In 2024, Idaho will receive over $74 million from the settlement. The total includes not only this year's annual payment from the master settlement but also disputed funds for past years.

“By reaching this settlement, Idaho resolves all past disputes and future potential disputes for the next several years,” Attorney General Labrador said. “This settlement avoids decades of expensive litigation and eliminates risk that could threaten millions of dollars of Idaho’s annual MSA payment. I’m committed to ensuring that the tobacco companies meet their obligations to Idaho under the MSA without delay or uncertainty.”

The payments to the state will go towards Idaho's Millenium Fund, which funds tobacco cessation and youth smoking prevention programs while also supporting other health-related initiatives.