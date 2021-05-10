Idaho Tax Commission offering curbside service in Boise next week

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Tax Commission's Boise office will be offering curbside service on May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Income tax returns are due on that day and the Boise office is located at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd.

Tax commission employees will be outside the office with bins to accept Idaho returns, not federal returns, and pass out tax forms. The employees will be wearing gloves and masks and you do not need to get out of your car.

You can visit the customer-service counter inside to make payments and get answers to tax questions. You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

You can also call 208-334-7660 to get help or the toll-free number at 800-972-7660. To find tax forms, make payments or get answers to questions, click here.