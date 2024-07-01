Idaho Talking Book Service debuts new website

BOISE, ID — The Idaho Talking Book Service, a free audiobook library service for Idahoans who are unable to read standard print due to low vision, blindness, or a physical, perceptual, or reading disability, has launched a new website.

The Idaho TBS is managed by the Idaho Commission for Libraries and federally funded through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The new site is meant to be easy to navigate for current and potential patrons and their caregivers.

The service is completely free for users, who receive titles by downloading them or having the materials mailed directly to and from their residence at no cost.

There are more than 100,000 fiction and nonfiction audiobooks available, along with about 70 magazines and a selection of locally recorded audiobooks and magazines with a connection to Idaho and the Northwest.

“We are excited to offer a TBS website that showcases the features of the service in an easily accessible way,” said Idaho Talking Book Service Program Supervisor LeAnn Gelskey. “We hope the new website will be another means for potential TBS patrons to find out about this valuable service, which can provide a lifeline for visually impaired Idahoans who have become isolated."

In addition to visiting idahotalkingbooks.org, those interested in learning more about the Idaho Talking Book Service can visit their local public library to experience a Talking Book Service player.