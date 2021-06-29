Watch
Idaho Supreme Court weighs new strict ballot initiatives law

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case pitting the rights of individual voters to enact new laws against the power of the state Legislature to shape how ballot initiative efforts must be carried out.

Attorney Deborah Ferguson representing Reclaim Idaho says a new law making it harder to get initiatives on the ballot is the most difficult in the country. She says ballot initiatives are now virtually impossible in Idaho.

But Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, says there is no proof that the new requirements make ballot initiatives impossible. She says the new law ensures all corners of Idaho are included.

