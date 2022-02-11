Watch
Idaho Supreme Court upholds new congressional district map

Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 17:47:36-05

The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld the state’s newly drawn congressional district map, rejecting a challenge from a man who said the map improperly split some local voting precincts.

In the unanimous ruling handed down Friday, Justice John Stegner said the map drawn by the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment was submitted within the required time limit, and that the map boundaries were drawn according to state law. The lawsuit came from Elmore County resident Christopher Pentico. Late last month the high court also rejected four other lawsuits challenging Idaho's new legislative district maps.

The Idaho Commission for Reapportionment is tasked with redrawing the maps every 10 years based on the census.

