BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments on August 3 on Idaho's trigger law banning abortions, except in cases of reported rape and incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk. At the same time, the Idaho Supreme Court will also decide on how the paused Texas-style "heartbeat law" will proceed through the courts.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest filed a lawsuit June 27 against Idaho's so-called "trigger law" arguing it violates Idaho's Human Rights Act.

Idaho's trigger law is expected to take effect on August 18. This hearing will only decide how the two lawsuits will proceed through the court system. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest is asking the court to pause the law, but the state disagrees.

The State's response to the lawsuit stated it objected to expediting briefing, oral arguments, and pausing the state's trigger law from taking effect.

During the August 3 hearing, the court will hear arguments on:

If the trigger law and The Texas-style abortion ban will be put on hold while the lawsuits are in the court system.

If the two cases should be consolidated into one.

If the case or cases should be moved to Idaho District Court before being taken up by the Idaho Supreme Court.

Read the Fillings in full below.

Idaho's Abortion ban Trigger Law:



Texas-Style Heartbeat Ban:

