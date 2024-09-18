Idaho Supreme Court selects G. Richard Bevan to continue as Chief Justice through 2028

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan will serve a second term leading the Court, remaining its chief justice through the end of 2028.

“I have been honored to serve the people of Idaho as a justice for seven years and chief justice for almost four,” Chief Justice Bevan said. “Idaho’s fair, impartial courts are a model for the nation. I will continue to focus on maintaining our excellent judiciary, and on ensuring our public has courts of integrity they can rely on.”

As established by Idaho’s Constitution, the chief justice serves as the executive head of the state court system. Sitting justices select a chief justice by majority vote, and each chief justice serves a four-year term.

Chief Justice Bevan was re-elected to a six-year term in office this spring. Chief Justice Bevan has been a justice of the Supreme Court since 2017, when Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed him to the role.

Bevan was born and raised in Twin Falls, later practicing law there for over 16 years before becoming a district judge in 2003. His second term as chief of the Court will begin Jan. 1, 2025.