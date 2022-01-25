Watch
Idaho Supreme Court considers new congressional district map

Idaho Supreme Court: Boise company can sue Idaho over tax incentives
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 24, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on whether the state’s redistricting commission met deadlines and properly split the state into two new U.S. congressional voting districts.

Christopher Pentico brought the lawsuit against the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment last year. He contends the new congressional district map violates Idaho law because it splits six local voting precinct boundary lines in Ada County. The commission is tasked every 10 years with redrawing legislative and congressional districts based on the most recent census.

The commission's attorney Megan Larrondo says the commission only split precincts that were already expected to be redrawn by county commissioners.

