Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice delivers State of the Judiciary Address

BOISE, ID - Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick spoke to House and Senate Members Wednesday during his State of the Judiciary Address.

During his speech, Burdick asked lawmakers for their support on legislation to clarify how courts should distribute funds collected through misdemeanor probation and problem solving courts.

"The authority to impose and collect the fines and fees appears throughout the Idaho Code, but there is no clear statement regarding how partial payments should be distributed," Burdick said. "We will be introducing legislation that would have all financial obligations collected by the courts listed in a single statute, by priority of distribution, to which judges, clerks, legislators and most important -- citizens can easily refer."

Burdick also seeks the legislature's support in funding remodels at county courthouses to make them ADA compliant.

"Access to justice, in its most basic form, means physical access to our courts," Burdick said. "In some courthouses, in the absence of even a simple elevator, witnesses with physical challenges must be carried up stairs by bailiffs or judges, just to be able to testify."

Burdick said many counties can't afford the large outlay for courthouses.

"As I go throughout the nation I am constantly amazed at how well we solve problems, the three branches of government, versus other states, and I thank you, a lot, for that," Burdick said.