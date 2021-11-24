Idaho Supreme Court adjusts COVID-19 precautions, jury trials allowed to resume

The Idaho Supreme Court is adjusting COVID-19 precautions and returning oversight to local judicial districts now that Crisis Standards of Care are deactivated in Idaho.

The change comes from an order issues Tuesday by the Idaho Supreme Court as COVID-19 incident rates have slightly declined and the state is no longer operating in Crisis Standards of Care, according to a news release from the Idaho Supreme Court. The order takes effect November 24.

Health and safety precautions will now be handled at the local level at Idaho courthouses.

With the changes, jury trials are allowed to resume beginning December 6 unless a county meets one of two conditions:

The county’s seven-day moving average incidence rate of confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 reaches 25 or more cases per 100,000 population.

Crisis standards of care are in effect for the public health district the county is within.

If either condition is met, anyone visiting the courthouse must wear a mask and maintain social distancing, according to the release. Individual judges can order masking and social distancing in their courtrooms, according to the release.