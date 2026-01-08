Idaho Superintendent Debbie Critchfield announces re-election campaign

Republican incumbent Debbie Critchfield announced Wednesday that she is running for re‑election as Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Critchfield was first elected statewide in 2022.

“I’m honored to serve Idaho students, families, and educators, and I’m excited to continue building on the progress we’ve made,” Critchfield said in the announcement.

Her focus on clear, practical education priorities has been paired with responsible stewardship of state resources for local school support, the release said.

“From reading proficiency to career pathways and real‑world readiness, we are focused on results that matter to Idaho families,” Critchfield said.

There has been no formal challenge to incumbent Critchfield for the superintendent position.

The 2026 primary election for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction will be on May 19.

