Idaho student SAT scores drop in math, reading

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Department of Education is releasing ISAT and SAT results for Idaho students, and those results are mixed.

Idaho student scores for the SAT, a college entrance exam, dropped in both the math and reading portions. In the math portion, Idaho juniors scored an average of 486. The college readiness benchmark for math is 530, which means only 33 percent of Idaho students hit the standard or higher.

Students scored better in the reading and writing portion, with an average score of 503. This means 58 percent of juniors were able to hit the benchmark of 480.

The state requires every high schooler to take a college entrance exam to graduate. The State of Idaho pays for the SAT, which makes it the most popular among the college entrance exams for Idahoans.

ISAT results were more positive, with overall proficiency in math rising from 41.9 percent to 43.3 percent and proficiency in English and language arts rising to 53.7 percent from 52 percent one year ago.