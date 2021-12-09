Idaho Steelheads move into first place after shutting out South Carolina

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads started a six-game homestand in style by shutting out the South Carolina Stingrays 3-0 on Wednesday night.

This gives fans five more opportunities to cheer on the Steelheads in downtown Boise over the next week and a half, fans are pumped to be back in Idaho Central Arena after not being able to watch the Steelheads last year because of the pandemic.

"It is a blast if you haven’t been here you need to come out and see the Idaho Steelheads," said Derek Huston one of the diehard fans. "We got a great team, we got great fan support, we got a great coach and we got a great goalie."

The win moves the Idaho Steelheads into first place in the Mountain division of the ECHL and that is quite an accomplishment with the huge turnover of the roster after the Steelheads didn't play last year.

"Man we are rocking it this year we are doing really good it is good to be back in the arena," said Huston. "This is the greatest show on ice you got to be here on a Wednesday, Friday or Saturday to cheer on the Steelheads."

The Steelheads play South Carolina on Friday and Saturday night and then next week they welcome the Rapid City Rush for three games starting on Wednesday.

Wednesday Final!



With a big first ECHL shutout by Juice 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ngwiSFnASp — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) December 9, 2021

Steelheads goalie Matt Jurisik picked up his first shutout as the Steelheads had to replace goalie Adam Scheel who got called up by the Texas Stars the AHL affiliate for the Dallas Stars pro hockey team.

The Idaho Steelheads are 12-7 on the season and lead the Mountain division with 25 points, but close on their heels are the Tulsa Oilers and rival Utah Grizzlies who have 23 points.