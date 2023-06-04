Idaho Steelheads lose game one to Florida in overtime 3-2

BOISE, Idaho — Oliver Chau scored the game winner in overtime off a turnover by the Idaho Steelheads inside their own blue line.

The Florida Everblades takes a 1-0 lead in this best of seven series for the Kelly Cup, Florida is the defending champions while the Steelheads had the most wins ever by a team in the ECHL this season.

"Tonight definitely stings," said Everett Sheen the Idaho Steelheads coach. "It’s a tough way to lose a game, especially when I thought we were playing quite well in overtime and almost taking control of it."

The Steelheads out shot Florida 7-4 in the sudden death overtime as Idaho had several good chances including a breakaway, but they weren't able to light the lamp.

"It’s the way it goes in overtime one bounce but the vibes are good," said Dawson Barteaux. "We know how good we are, we believe in ourselves and we are looking forward to coming back tomorrow and getting after it again."

Dawson Barteaux gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead in the first period on a shot from near the blue line as the Steelheads took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play.

In the second quarter Florida would answer tying it up on a one-timer from Cole Moberg that resulted from a face-off win in the Steelheads end.

The Steelheads would take the lead in the third period when Ty Pelton-Bryce worked the puck from behind Florida's net and Ryan Dmowski found the back of the net with 13:06 left in the game.

Florida would tie it up on a power play goal when Blake Winiecki put home a rebound and the game would go into overtime.

There was about a 20-minute delay before overtime because of a zamboni malfunction that damaged the crease, Idaho Central personal worked to fix it as both teams had to deal with a lenghty pause before coming back onto the ice.

Florida out shout the Steelheads 37-36 in an even physical game where Florida stole home ice advantage in this best of seven series.

"Two very good teams, we are both here for a reason and it’s going to be a tight nit series," said Sheen. "I wouldn’t be surprised if it went seven."

It was another sell-out at Idaho Central Arena and Sunday's game is also sold out as the Steelheads look to even the series, puck drops at 4:10.

"Yeah it fires us up we are a brotherhood in there," said Barteaux. "We are not just teammates, we are family and we will be ready to go for tomorrow."