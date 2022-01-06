Idaho Steelheads look to bounce back against the Utah Grizzlies

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads have dropped four games in a row including a heartbreaker on Wednesday night when the Utah Grizzlies score the game-winner with two seconds left on the clock.

"We got to get back to our identity we are playing a really good team in Utah and we need to bring our best," said head coach Everett Sheen. "I thought we got away from our identity at times last night and it ultimately came back and bit us."

The Idaho Steelheads have flip-flopped with the Grizzlies in the standings and now the Steelies are eight points behind Utah for first place in the Mountain Division of the ECHL.

However, the Idaho Steelheads will play their next five games against the Grizzlies including two more home games on Friday and Saturday night.

"We are still early in the year, but all these points matter," said forward A.J. White. "It is always good to be at home so hopefully we can give our fans something to cheer about the next few games."

There has been a lot of turnover this season for the Steelheads as several players including both of their first two goaltenders have moved up through the Dallas Stars farm system.

"It is just part and parcel of this level we are happy for our guys to get their opportunities at the next level," said Sheen. "It just calls on some other guys that are still here to play in some elevated roles."

While turnover is normal there has been more than usual as the teams above the Steelheads continue to scramble to fill rosters because of the pandemic, but the Steelheads also pointed out that every team in the ECHL is dealing with the same issue.

"It has been a little chaotic the last two weeks," said White. "But we don’t care who is in the lineup, we have a game plan and we need to execute it."

The Steelheads hope their fans can bring the energy on Friday night as the Steelies look to get back into the win column.

"It is a very unique atmosphere you don't get it everywhere so I know they love playing in front of our fans," said Sheen. "When our fans are loud and rowdy that really fires us up so let's keep it going and get it rocking in here."

Friday night's game will be the third of five giveaway nights as the first 1,000 fans inside the arena will receive a free hat courtesy of the Idaho Central Credit Union.