Idaho Steelheads begin homestand in style by sweeping South Carolina

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads extended their first-place lead in the Mountain Division in the ECHL by sweeping South Carolina last week.

The Steelheads shut out South Carolina on Wednesday, picked up a 3-1 win on Friday and defeated the Stingrays 4-1 on Saturday during Teddy Bear Toss Night.

The Steelheads now have a four-point lead in the standings over rival the Utah Grizzlies as the Steelheads have now won four in a row.

Fans will have another opportunity to cheer on the Idaho Steelheads this week as the team hosts the Rapid City Rush with games on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.