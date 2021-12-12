Watch
Idaho Steelheads begin homestand in style by sweeping South Carolina

The Idaho Steelheads started a six-game homestand in style by shutting out the South Carolina Stingrays 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 12, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads extended their first-place lead in the Mountain Division in the ECHL by sweeping South Carolina last week.

The Steelheads shut out South Carolina on Wednesday, picked up a 3-1 win on Friday and defeated the Stingrays 4-1 on Saturday during Teddy Bear Toss Night.

The Steelheads now have a four-point lead in the standings over rival the Utah Grizzlies as the Steelheads have now won four in a row.

Fans will have another opportunity to cheer on the Idaho Steelheads this week as the team hosts the Rapid City Rush with games on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

