Idaho State's Holt Arena in Pocatello will soon be going by a new name

POCATELLO, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Idaho State Board of Education approved Idaho State University’s request to change the name of Holt Arena on the Pocatello campus to the ICCU Dome.

In a press release, the board explained that the request recognizes Idaho Central Credit Union’s recent financial contributions that allowed the facility to be remodeled. ICCU is also committing another $6 million to Bengal athletics for the naming rights.

The funds will be paid over 12 years time, which is the minimum period that the naming rights will be in place.

ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said the ICCU gift will “dramatically improve the support we deliver to our student athletes.”

Opened in 1970, the facility was originally called the Minidome and quickly became a fixture in southeast Idaho. In 1988, the Board approved an ISU request to rename it Holt Arena in honor of former coach Milton W. “Dubby” Holt who was instrumental in getting the facility built.

The Holt name isn't going away entirely, as ISU is making plans to honor the memory of Mr. Holt with a mural inside the ICCU Dome that marks his achievements and contributions to Idaho State University.