Idaho State University President announces retirement

In a statement released by Idaho State University, President Kevin Satterlee announced he will retire on December 31, 2023.

“As I reflect on my over 25 years in higher education, I am humbled by how much this work has meant to me personally,” said Satterlee. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve this State and to serve our students.

Satterlee served as the 13th president at ISU, after completing a 17-year tenure in leadership positions for Boise State University. Before entering the academic arena, Satterlee served as a Deputy Attorney General for the State, serving as the Chief Legal Officer for the State Board of Education.

According to the press release, ISBE will launch a national search for his replacement.