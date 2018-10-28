Idaho State University hires agency to promote school

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Idaho State University has entered into an eight-month, $975,000 contract with a Boise-based advertising agency.

The partnership between ISU and Mitchell Palmer is expected to provide the university with its first comprehensive statewide marketing and advertising campaign.

ISU spokesman Stuart Summers says most of the nearly $1 million will be used for advertisements.

Summers says they hear people say ISU is the best school and that’s its best-kept secret. He says they don’t want to be a secret anymore.

He says they want everyone in the state to know that ISU is here and is ready to make a difference. “We want to be loud.”

ISU President Kevin Satterlee says the Pocatello-based university is doing great things, but few people know about them.