Idaho State University announces state's first three-year bachelor's degrees

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University (ISU) announced on Tuesday that it will become the first higher education institution in the Gem State to offer 3-year Bachelor of Applied Sciences (BAS) degrees.

The accelerated BAS degree programs will allow Idahoans to enter the workforce earlier.

The degrees include a BAS in Law Enforcement Management and Leadership, a BAS in Applied Business and Professional Sales, and a BAS in Intelligent and Trustworthy Digital Systems.

The disciplines and corresponding curricula were selected to tackle specific career gaps across the State of Idaho. Public safety leadership, business development, and artificial intelligence management are just a few of the emerging topics covered by the newly debuted BAS degrees.

“These degrees create greater opportunities for career advancement and help students move more quickly into meaningful employment,” said Jerry Anhorn, dean of the Idaho State University College of Technology.

According to a news release from ISU, "by combining technical education with leadership, communication, and applied management skills, the degrees are designed to prepare graduates for advancement opportunities in high-demand industries."

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