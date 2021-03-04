Idaho State University, Albertsons open mass vaccination clinic in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State University and Albertsons are partnering to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center in Meridian. The clinic will be open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 5 through April 9, 2021.

The clinic will be able to administer 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Appointments must be scheduled online and vaccine recipients will need to provide proof they live in Idaho and be at least 16 years old.

ISU will provide faculty and student pharmacists to administer the vaccine and other health profession volunteers to provide support. Albertsons will provide pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Right now, there are around 250,000 residents who are age 65 or older who have been prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. First responders, pre-k through12th grade school staff, teachers, and daycare workers are among those also approved to receive the vaccine.

“As the State’s leader in the health sciences, we are proud to collaborate with others in our community to provide this critical service,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. “Our collaboration brings together trained professionals and dedicated volunteers, in an ideal location, to vaccinate our community. We are proud to join this collaborative effort in the Treasure Valley that will greatly enhance the health, safety, and well-being of Idahoans.”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the state is receiving its first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Thursday, totaling 13,300 doses. That shipment is in addition to around 40,000 doses of vaccine Idaho is already receiving each week.