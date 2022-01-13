Idaho State Tax Commission offering webinars ahead of tax season

Tax season is almost here, and the Idaho State Tax Commission is ready to help you prepare!

The commission is teaming up with the Federal Taxpayer Advocate Service to host a few webinars to help guide you through the income tax filing process. The classes will cover new tax credits, what is and what is not taxable, avoiding common errors, and how to e-file for free (if you qualify).

The first class is January 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The second is February 17 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can sign up here.