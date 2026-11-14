Idaho State Police seeking missing teenager traveling with kitten

IDAHO — Idaho State Police (ISP) shared an alert on Friday evening regarding a missing teenage girl named Jill.
According to ISP, Jill is autistic and "functions at a [12-year-old] level." She is believed to to have traveled from Bonner County to Boise, Idaho, in an attempt to reach San Diego, Calif.
This is the description of Jill shared with us by ISP:
- 16 years old
- 5'6"
- 175 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Wearing dark sweatshirt, tight leggings, white socks, and UGG slippers
- Traveling with a black cat carrier containing a black and white kitten
Anyone with information on Jill's whereabouts is urged to call the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at 208-265-5525.